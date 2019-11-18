House GOP requests any firsthand info from Sen. Johnson relevant to Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:52 AM PT — Monday, November 18, 2019

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson recently received a request for firsthand information relevant to the Ukraine impeachment probe by the House GOP. Congressmen Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes sent a letter to the Wisconsin lawmaker on Monday, reluctantly asking him for any direct evidence about President Trump’s actions between April and September.

JORDAN and NUNES have formally and “reluctantly” asked Sen. Ron Johnson for any first-hand information he has about Trump and Ukraine. Their Saturday letter: pic.twitter.com/fVzePlwEGo — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 18, 2019

Jordan and Nunes wrote that Johnson was part of many events within the span of those months, such as the U.S. delegation to President Zelensky’s inauguration and the debriefing of that trip with President Trump. On Sunday, Johnson spoke about the debriefing and brought up the suspended U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

“When I sprung that on Mr. Trump in my August 31st phone call, he completely denied there was any kind of arrangement that Ukraine had to do something before he would release that funding and this is what has not been reported from that phone call,” he stated. “We talked about a bunch of other things, but at the very end he wrapped it up by saying…’we are reviewing this, I think you are going to like my decisions’…so he’s already leaning toward providing that funding on August 31st…my guess is that if this never would have been exposed that funding would have been restored and our relationship with Ukraine would be far better off than it is today.

Johnson responded to the House GOP letter, saying he intends to lay out what he knows.