House GOP leaders recommend ‘no’ vote on Biden relief bill

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

House Republican leadership has recommended a “no” vote on advancing a nearly $2 trillion Democrat-led COVID-19 relief bill.

In a document released by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Friday, he warned the package would keep schools closed, pay people not to work and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Students are suffering and falling behind. The CDC and Fauci have made it clear that schools can safely reopen for in-person learning now. But Biden is siding with teachers unions refusing to reopen. If your child is struggling, share your story here ↓ https://t.co/emoBITJhOq — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 18, 2021

The document said Republicans insist on reopening schools, the economy, speeding up vaccinations and using the remaining $1 trillion from previous relief packages.

Scalise slammed Democrats for rejecting GOP efforts to advance bipartisan solutions, as he did in December when he advocated for reopening the economy with safety protocols.

“They continue to play partisan games and people’s lives are at stake. This game has to end. This game of chicken where hostages are being taken, and the hostages are America’s small businesses,” Scalise stated. “The hostages are millions of families who just want to be able to go back to work.”

The House is expected to consider the Biden backed COVID relief legislation next week. The lower chamber will attempt to pass the measure through budget reconciliation, a tactic which would allow the Senate to approve it without GOP support.

