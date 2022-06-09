House GOP decry Democrat-proposed gun control laws

OAN NEWSROOM

House Republicans responded to new gun control laws proposed by Democrats. GOP representatives hosted a press conference regarding legislation being proposed in Congress.

On Wednesday, congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said proposed new bills would not end mass shootings. She pointed to places like New York and Chicago that have rampant gun violence despite implementing strict gun control measures.

One proposal seeks to adopt red flag laws on the federal level, while an omnibus package contains measures such as codifying a ban on bump stocks and banning high capacity magazines.

“What we shouldn’t do is accept the Democrats jamming radical left wing legislation through Congress at the expense of the American people’s liberty and freedom,” Boebert staed. “It would not end school shootings, but it certainly would disarm law abiding citizens. And if the leftist policies and these gun grabbing bills worked then New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, these cities would be safer than Mayberry, but they’re not.”

Additionally, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) accused Democrats of not wanting to address mental health issues that could reduce gun violence.

“They’re doing it because they don’t want to focus on the root of the problem,” asserted the Louisiana lawmaker. “We’ve offered time and time again legislation to get to the root of the problem. Why are young kids committing more violent acts? Why shouldn’t we be asking that question? Why shouldn’t we be working on solving that problem as opposed to the Democrats approach of just taking away more guns?”

Boebert ended the press conference by reminding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) about her husband who was recently arrested for driving under the influence.

“Maybe you all should do your job and remind Speaker Pelosi how dangerous DUIs are and how many lives are lost at the hands of drunk drivers, rather than pushing forward eight unconstitutional gun legislation this week in Congress,” said the Colorado congresswoman.

Later on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 228-to-199 in favor of the Protect Our Kids bill that would raise minimum age to purchase certain weapons from 18 to 21. The House has yet to vote on the Federal Risk Protection Order, which is expected to happen later this week.