House Freedom Caucus condemns Rep. Amash’s ‘out of touch’ impeachment calls

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The House Freedom Caucus officially took a stand against Michigan Representative Justin Amash’s’ statements, which advocated for the impeachment of President Trump. According to Congressman Jim Jordan, the conservative House Freedom Caucus unanimously voted to condemn Amash for his stance against the president.

This all comes after Amash, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, took to Twitter Saturday, where he accused President Trump of obstructing justice and claimed Attorney General William Barr misrepresented the findings of the Mueller report.

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

The president responded to the rogue Republican’s attacks, calling him a “lightweight” and a “loser.” He also reiterated Barr’s statement that there was no obstruction, because no crime was committed. President Trump went on to call out Amash for using the Mueller report as a political stunt to gain media attention ahead of the 2020 elections.

“He’s a libertarian, he’s not a Republican…I know he’s talked about running for President as a libertarian…so, I suspect this is nothing more than a media stunt to get national attention in that regard,” stated the president.

Although he’s a longtime member of the GOP, Amash has a history of voting against party lines on principled issues such as border security. In fact, back in February he co-sponsored an action, alongside House Democrats, attempting to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration along the southern border.

While his recent comments serve as a shock for some lawmakers on Capitol Hill, they are not entirely unprecedented. While Amash isn’t expected to be ousted from the House Freedom Caucus anytime soon, there is a chance he will lose his congressional seat in 2020.

Since making his comments, Michigan state Representative Jim Lower announced he will be challenging Amash in the upcoming elections. He said the congressman’s recent comments are out of touch with both reality and the people he represents.