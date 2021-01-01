House Dems propose new rules for upcoming year in Congress

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

Congressional Democrats are rolling out a set of new rule proposals for the incoming 117th Congress.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern released a slew of proposed regulations addressing ethical concerns in Congress.

Part of the new governance would mandate the elimination of gendered terms, such as “he” and “she.” These would be replaced with gender-neutral terms like “they.”

The proposed rules would also include the revocation of privileges for House members convicted of a crime as well as a penalty for identifying whistleblowers.

Additionally, House members would be barred from knowingly sharing “deep-fake” or manipulated images. However, many Republicans–including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy–have voiced opposition to the rules proposal.

BREAKING → The Democrats just destroyed over 100 years of representation in Congress. Nancy Pelosi wants to silence YOUR voice and consolidate what little power she has left. Her time is limited. Because ultimately, she is not in control—the people are! https://t.co/ng8FNwyg9u — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 1, 2021

McCarthy called the proposed measure “stupid” and accused the House Speaker of trying to solidify her party’s power in addition to attempting to stifle the stance of House minorities.

This is stupid. Signed, – A father, son, and brother https://t.co/bG9SlRAy6N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 2, 2021

The legislation is slated to be voted on shortly after the new Congress is sworn in on Sunday.