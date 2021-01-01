Trending

House Dems propose new rules for upcoming year in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 30: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on December 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

Congressional Democrats are rolling out a set of new rule proposals for the incoming 117th Congress.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern released a slew of proposed regulations addressing ethical concerns in Congress.

Part of the new governance would mandate the elimination of gendered terms, such as “he” and “she.” These would be replaced with gender-neutral terms like “they.”

The proposed rules would also include the revocation of privileges for House members convicted of a crime as well as a penalty for identifying whistleblowers.

Additionally, House members would be barred from knowingly sharing “deep-fake” or manipulated images. However, many Republicans–including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy–have voiced opposition to the rules proposal.

McCarthy called the proposed measure “stupid” and accused the House Speaker of trying to solidify her party’s power in addition to attempting to stifle the stance of House minorities.

The legislation is slated to be voted on shortly after the new Congress is sworn in on Sunday.

