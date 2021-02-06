House Dems mock Rep. Matt Gaetz request to have the Judiciary Committee recite the Pledge of Allegiance

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) defended his request to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of House Judiciary sessions despite House Democrats’ ridicule of the proposal.

In an interview Friday, Gaetz said the left’s insults, which were caught on a hot mic, were disheartening. He added that his proposal to start each session with the Pledge of Allegiance was simply an effort to “unify the country” and “celebrate patriotism.”

Rep. @mattgaetz reacts to @henryrodgersdc's story on Judiciary Committee Democrats mocking Rep. Gaetz's request to say the Pledge of Allegiance: "It is disheartening to hear my colleagues mocking and making fun of people who want to unify as much as we can." pic.twitter.com/fgqt6g15Tu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2021

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler shut down Gaetz’s request and said it was unnecessary to have the House recite the Pledge more than once a day. However, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) threw his support behind Gaetz.

"15 seconds to show our kids that…we can agree to disagree, but we love our country enough to at least stand and represent our flag. Let's stand, let's pledge our flag…and then we will be an example of what unity looks like." –@RepBurgessOwens pic.twitter.com/wUPPuN5DdB — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 4, 2021

Owens added that it was “pretty pathetic, not a single Democrat representative could be bothered to show 15 seconds of unity and patriotism.”

“One simple action as leaders,” Owens said. “Let’s stand and pledge our flag and say ‘thank you for the opportunity to work for the people we sit here to represent’ and then we will be an example for what unity looks like. Not just a word, we’ll act.”

Gaetz doubled down despite the House Democrats’ negative response. He stated that he still believes the pledge would “be a nice gesture before the committee debates some admittedly divisive issues.”