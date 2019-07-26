House Democrats vote to subpoena senior White House officials

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

House Democrats have authorized subpoenas for multiple senior White House officials. On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee voted along party lines to allow chairman Elijah Cummings to issue subpoenas into official White House records.

NEWS ALERT: Committee approved subpoena to #WhiteHouse for emails sent on personal accounts in violation of federal law. 📍https://t.co/y9CBkYrh6c pic.twitter.com/YTwxSzv1DU — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 25, 2019

Specifically, Democrats want to probe whether Trump administration officials used their personal emails and text messages to handle classified information. However, Republicans are blasting the decision by saying Democrats are unfairly targeting the president’s administration.

“The issuance of this subpoena is purely for politics…I can’t think of a single reason for this request, this broad aside from wanting to pursue the emails of the president’s daughter and son-in-law,” stated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “This subpoena is completely inappropriate and, frankly, an abuse of the committee’s authority.”

The investigation into those documents was originally opened in 2017, and was accelerated as soon as Democrats took control of the House last year. This comes just before lawmakers go on August recess.