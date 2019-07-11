House Democrats seek briefing Acosta’s role in Epstein plea deal



U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is seen after an event honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is seen after an event honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

July 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic members of a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday asked the Justice Department for a briefing on financier Jeffrey Epstein’s 2007 plea deal for a prostitution charge and the role played by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who handled the case as a federal prosecutor.

“We have serious misgivings about Secretary Acosta’s handling of the case and whether the department fairly administered justice,” members of the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime, terrorism and homeland security said in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)