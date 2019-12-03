House Democrats release impeachment report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:03 PM PT — Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The impeachment inquiry has reached its next phase on Capitol Hill. House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff shared a report summarizing the Democrat’s impeachment investigation on Twitter Monday. The release came just hours before a House vote to formally submit it to the Judiciary Committee.

The impeachment inquiry uncovered overwhelming and uncontested evidence that President Trump abused the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference in our election for his own personal, political gain. No one is above the law. Read our report: https://t.co/6Hx0PZ48yw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 3, 2019

While appearing on MSNBC Monday night, Schiff said as the Judiciary Committee reviews the findings, Democrats will continue their impeachment efforts.

“At the same time that’s not the end of our investigation, so even while judiciary does its work we will continue investigating,” said Schiff. “We are continuing issuing subpoenas, we are continuing to learn new information.”

Democrats are accusing the president of seeking foreign intervention in U.S. elections for his own political gain.

The release of their report comes just one day after after House Republicans released their minority report of the investigation. The GOP defended President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine as wholly appropriate, and accused Democrats of trying to over turn the results of the 2016 elections.

President Trump, again, sounded off on the proceedings while at the NATO summit in London Monday. He accused Democrat lawmakers of holding unfair proceedings.

“For the hearings, we don’t get a lawyer, we don’t get any witnesses,” said the president. “We want Biden, we want the son, Hunter — where’s Hunter?”

With the reports in hand, the House Judiciary Committee is preparing to hold public impeachment hearings Wednesday,where officials will hear from constitutional lawyers.