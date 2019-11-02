House Democrats discuss controversial bills amid coverage of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:05 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

The impeachment inquiry is in full swing and Democrats are reportedly taking advantage of the opportunity to pass a whole host of new bills. The legislation is focused on controversial issues such as religious freedom, gun rights, and tax increases.

The biggest measure under fire is the Equality Act of 2019, which was passed by the House in May. The bill seeks to achieve legal equality for the LGBTQ community under federal civil rights legislation. This means if the act is implemented, sexual orientation would be treated as the same as race in the eyes of the law.

Conservatives have noted the threat it poses to medical practices and religious freedom.

“This law — for the very first time — specifically says you cannot use the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as a claim or defense,” stated Liberty Counsel Chairman Mathew Staver. “It literally guts religious freedom.”

The Equality Act would reportedly force hospitals and insurers to provide and pay for therapies against medical objections.

“The Equality Act would create the opportunity for anyone who identifies as transgender to sue doctors who don’t prescribe the hormonal treatment or perform the surgical interventions,” explained Heritage Foundation attorney Emilie Kao. “It would create incredible pressure on the medical profession.”

The bill reportedly could also lead to the dismantling of gender-only spaces, such as public bathrooms and sex-specific sports. There are concerns it could possibly shut down numerous faith-based charities and adoption agencies as well.

Another hotly contested bill is allegedly aiming to restrict the Second Amendment. House Democrats are seeking to enact the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019 to regulate assault weapons, enhance, background checks and strengthen red flag procedures.

Lawmakers are also debating the Medicare for All Act of 2019, which was first introduced in February. The bill aims to improve Medicare coverage and provide comprehensive health care plans nationwide. Reports claimed the Medicare for All Act is broader and could be implemented more quickly than the Medicare plan put forth by Senator Bernie Sanders. Funding for the bill and its future has yet to be discussed.

Other legislation that has been introduced amid the impeachment inquiry includes a bill seeking to dissolve the Electoral College, a measure authorizing pay raises for federal workers and the federal Green New Deal.