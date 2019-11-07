House Democrats consider 3 articles of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

House Democrats are considering as many as three articles of impeachment against the president as the inquiry moves along.

Top Democrat lawmakers could reportedly charge President Trump with an abuse of power for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. They’re also looking into an obstruction of Congress charge for the administration’s refusal to comply with subpoenas for records and witness testimony. An obstruction of justice charge in relation to the Mueller probe has also been floated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to confirm which articles of impeachment are on the table, but any possible charges appear to be focused on the Ukraine controversy.

“What the president did, vis-a-vis the president of Ukraine, just removed all doubt that we had to act upon that,” stated Pelosi. “This is about the Constitution — this is about defending our democracy.”

The House Intelligence Committee is slated to start public hearings next week, while the Judiciary Committee will eventually be tasked with drafting articles of impeachment. The panel will do so once it receives a report from the other committees leading the inquiry in the coming weeks.