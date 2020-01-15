House Democrats block vote on resolution in support of Iranian demonstrators

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT — Wednesday, January 15, 2020

House Democrats have blocked a vote on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s resolution to support the demonstrators in Iran. On Tuesday, Democrats in the lower chamber prevented consideration of the measure, which would have called on Iran to refrain from violence against the protesters.

FLOOR ALERT: @HouseDemocrats just REFUSED to bring up @GOPLeader’s resolution to condemn the Iranian regime & stand with the protesters in Iran demanding freedom & basic respect of human rights. pic.twitter.com/pRx0lKtXSz — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) January 14, 2020

The resolution would have also called on the Islamic Republic to protect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

In a tweet, McCarthy called Democrats’ move a disappointment. He added this should be a time for Congress to speak with one voice and condemn the regime that kills its own people.

What a disappointment —Democrats just blocked a vote on a resolution supporting the Iranian protestors. This is not the time for partisan politics. This should be a time for the US Congress to speak with one voice to condemn an Iranian regime that kills its own people. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 14, 2020

The representative previously said America should stand with anyone in the world who craves freedom, including the citizens of Iran.

On Tuesday, McCarthy applauded the people of Iran for taking to the streets and protesting the lies of the Ayatollah regime. He introduced a resolution to support the protesters and condemned Iran for shooting down the Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 passengers.

The people of the United States support freedom and democracy, and we will always stand beside those who seek it. Here is the full text of my resolution supporting the protestors in Iran. I expect the full House to vote on it this week. pic.twitter.com/nFk25Gjj4P — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 14, 2020

The representative also pushed back against Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said the U.S. was partly to blame for incident. McCarthy said the Iranian government escalated tensions and Canadian citizens are dead because of Iran’s actions.

