House Democrats announce articles of impeachment

UPDATED 9:39 AM PT — Tuesday, December 10, 2019

House Democrats have taken the historic and controversial step of drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the committee chairs said they would be bringing two articles of impeachment; one for alleged abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

The announcement comes after months of investigation and witness testimony from the House Intelligence Committee as well as two hearings from the Judiciary Committee regarding anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

“On this solemn day, I recall that the first order of business for members of Congress is the solemn act to take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” said Pelosi. “It is with great respect and gratitude that I thank the chairs of the committees, the six committees that have been working to help us honor our oath of office.”

The narrow scope of the articles would likely give cover for moderate Democrats, who are running for re-election in districts President Trump carried in 2016.

President Trump mocked the Democrats impeachment inquiry while taking to Twitter on Tuesday.

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

The president ended the tweet with the hashtag “#2020Election, suggesting the voters will decide who will get to stay in power once the impeachment process is over.

He also took time to blast House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler for claiming he pressured Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election. The president called Nadler’s claim ridiculous, and pointed out Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have said many times there was no pressure even though the Democrats refuse to acknowledge it. This comes after Nadler insinuated the president’s supposed pressure on Ukraine amounts to an abuse of power and is an impeachable offense.

GOP lawmakers are also weighing in on the issue. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) said, “we’re watching the political impeachment the founders warned about in real time.” He then said Democrats are more concerned about the “clock and calendar than facts or fairness.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) called the impeachment inquiry a disgusting charade and said Democrats are the ones who are guilty of abuse of power and obstruction, and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) took to Twitter to point out that Democrats have flip-flopped when it comes to questioning U.S. elections.

For months leading up to 2016, all we heard from Democrats was that questioning our elections was a “threat to democracy.” Since then, all they have done is question our elections—without evidence and without basis—culminating in this charade impeachment. Breathtaking. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 10, 2019

This all comes one day after the Department of Justice Inspector General released its report on FISA abuses by the Obama-era FBI and Justice Department in 2016. Attorney General William Barr commented on the report, saying it’s now clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign. While this was what started the Mueller investigation, a separate probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is still ongoing.