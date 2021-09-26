House Committee on the Budget passes $3.5T reconciliation bill to full House in 20-16 vote

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Democrats have inched a little closer to jamming through their reconciliation package after a House panel voted to move it forward in the lower chamber. On Saturday, the House Committee on the Budget held a markup of the bill and voted 20 to 16 to move the $3.5 trillion bill forward to the full House of Representatives.

All Republicans, including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), expressed doubt over Democrats massive spending proposals. They said the bill would cripple American workers and give teeth to the federal government.

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Scott Peters (Calif.) broke from party lines on the bill as the sole defector from the Democrat side. Peters claimed he was concerned over the manner the bill was being passed, lamenting it would not pass through the upper chamber.

The California Democrat pointed out the committee could not vote on amendments of the bill and could only express their concerns at the hearing. Additionally, Peters warned the Democrats are rushing the bill through Congress.

The Build Back Better Act isn’t just the largest federal spending bill in US history, it’s also the largest proposed expansion of the federal government – all on the dime of the American taxpayer. This isn’t essential aid, this is socialism. https://t.co/gtC6dPVycT — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 25, 2021

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R) added to the bipartisan worries, taking the angle of a small business owner. Donalds said no other company, small business or government could spend as much as Democrats are pushing and expect a future revenue stream. He further stressed, if passed, the bill would strain the American economy.

Democrats have been impatience amid this victory, as House leaders expect to vote on the bill in the coming week. Senate Democrats hope they can muster enough support to pass the budget bill through reconciliation, which only needs a simple majority.

However, Republicans have been holding out hope that moderates in the upper chamber, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), will jump ship and derail the bill.