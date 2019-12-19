House clears USMCA, sends trade deal to Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:42 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

The USMCA is headed to the Senate after clearing a House vote on Thursday. The lower chamber cleared the deal in a 385-to-41 vote after it was approved with bipartisan support by the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

Ambassador Lighthizer Issues Statement on House Passage of the USMCAhttps://t.co/sEYh9vQjEu pic.twitter.com/73HBECpfSb — USTR (@USTradeRep) December 19, 2019

Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said the USMCA is the first “truly bipartisan” agreement and “nothing short of a miracle.”

“House passage of the USMCA with such huge bipartisan support is a major milestone,” he said. “(It) shows just how much President Trump is successfully changing U.S. trade policy, so it works for the benefit of American workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses.”

The Senate is expected to take up the agreement early next year.

“In sharp contrast to yesterday, today is the first time this chamber can rally behind an overwhelming, bipartisan legislative win since the beginning of this Congress,” stated Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

The NAFTA replacement, which was championed by President Trump, will give U.S. farmers more access to Canadian dairy markets, protect digital trade across borders and set new regulations on the manufacturing of auto parts.

“The U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the USMCA is a historic milestone in President Donald Trump’s effort to modernize our trade relations,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “This agreement with Mexico and Canada will allow us to work more effectively to achieve economic prosperity for our nations.”

Thursday’s decision also marked the final vote in the House until January 7th.