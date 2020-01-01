House chaplain gives farewell prayer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

House Chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy delivered his final opening prayer for the final session of the 116th Congress Sunday. The reverend acknowledged the difficulties of 2020, touching on the struggles, sorrows and challenges faced.

Chaplain Conroy expressed gratitude for the heroism of citizens in healthcare and asked for forgiveness where the efforts of Congress fell short.

“There have been many struggles, many sorrows and challenges still as coronavirus threatens so many in our nation, in our world,” Rev. Conroy stated. “And yet we are still here and able to give you thanks that there are rays of hope.”

Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben was appointed to be Conroy’s replacement starting Thursday. She will be the first female chaplain.

Great visiting with incoming Chaplain, Rear Admiral (Retired) Margaret Grun Kibben and outgoing Chaplain Father Pat Conroy as well as @RepCohen during today's swearing in day activities. #117thCongress pic.twitter.com/TVmnTp1CHD — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 3, 2021

