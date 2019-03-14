House calls for upcoming Mueller report to be made public



FILE PHOTO: Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks to the National Association of Attorneys General in the State Dining Room ahead of President Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 14, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution on Thursday calling for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report on his probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election to be released to Congress and the public.

The 420-0 House vote, with four Republican lawmakers voting “present,” put pressure on U.S. Attorney General William Barr, to whom Mueller will submit the report when it is done, to make it public, though it does not force him to do so.

