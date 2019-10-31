House approves impeachment resolution

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT — Thursday, October 31, 2019

The House vote officially formalized an impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Thursday. The vote came down along party lines, with 232 lawmakers in favor and 196 against the resolution. Two Democrats voted with Republicans and lone Independent Congressman Justin Amash sided with the Democrats.

Following the vote, the White House released a statement. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ obsession with impeachment “hurts the American people.”

“The President has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it,” stated Grisham.

House Democrats argued that impeachment was written into the Constitution for a reason. Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said the authors foresaw the kind of misconduct President Trump is now being accused of.

“The Founding Fathers understood that a leader might take hold of the Oval Office…(and) place his personal or political interest above the interest of the country,” stated Schiff. “They understood that might happen and they provided a mechanism to deal with it.”

The Democrats said this is an important step to hold the president accountable, but the GOP continued to slam the inquiry as illegitimate and illegal.

Democrats don't care about the facts or passing legislation. They only care about impeaching the President less than 13 months before an election. The American people see right through @RepAdamSchiff's sham #impeachment process. It's time to move on. pic.twitter.com/xZdxwDPqOL — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 31, 2019

During a Thursday press conference, congressional Republicans uniformly condemned the House’s impeachment resolution and called on Adam Schiff to release all transcripts. Lawmakers criticized Representative Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pushing what they called a “tainted” investigation. They claimed the inquiry has been fueled solely by politics and that the American people deserve a real investigation.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the only thing the vote proved is that the entire probe is a sham.

“The only bipartisan vote on that floor was against,” stated McCarthy. “The speaker should follow her own words — end the sham that has been putting this country through this nightmare.”

President Trump has previously spoken out against the impeachment inquiry. He took to Twitter Thursday morning to condemn the “impeachment hoax,” claiming it wastes our country’s time and money.