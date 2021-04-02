Trending

Hotels see highest occupancy levels since March 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. Casino owner MGM Resorts International is bringing the coronavirus vaccine to its Las Vegas Strip employees, with the opening of an inoculation clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort convention center. Easing vaccine availability for perhaps thousands of hotel and hospitality workers comes with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas setting a July 1 date to return to in-person activities and city workers responding to the lifting of sports restrictions by installing basketball hoops again at city parks. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:41 AM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Increasing vaccination rates and warmer weather are leading to increased travel, which is providing a much needed boost to hotel profits. The CEO of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Geoff Ballotti, reported on Thursday that the hotel chains under his watch have been hitting 85 percent of the pre-pandemic numbers over the last two weeks.

Ballotti noted, other lodging options like Airbnb do not appear to be having an impact on the rebound his hotels are seeing. He added, they offer a different type of experience for their customers.

“It really is a different business, we appeal to families who are out on the road and and traveling,” explained the CEO. “And we appeal to that everyday business traveler that stays in a hotel…those blue-collar workers that that travel for a living…that never stopped traveling.”

Ballotti did not say whether or not he sees his businesses requiring vaccine passports, but expressed Americans appear to want to travel responsibly.

MORE NEWS: Biden asks education secy. if he can legally cancel student debt

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE