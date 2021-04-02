Hotels see highest occupancy levels since March 2020

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:41 AM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Increasing vaccination rates and warmer weather are leading to increased travel, which is providing a much needed boost to hotel profits. The CEO of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Geoff Ballotti, reported on Thursday that the hotel chains under his watch have been hitting 85 percent of the pre-pandemic numbers over the last two weeks.

Ballotti noted, other lodging options like Airbnb do not appear to be having an impact on the rebound his hotels are seeing. He added, they offer a different type of experience for their customers.

“It really is a different business, we appeal to families who are out on the road and and traveling,” explained the CEO. “And we appeal to that everyday business traveler that stays in a hotel…those blue-collar workers that that travel for a living…that never stopped traveling.”

Ballotti did not say whether or not he sees his businesses requiring vaccine passports, but expressed Americans appear to want to travel responsibly.