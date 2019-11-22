Hot Todd stays in hunt for rare third straight PGA Tour win



FILE PHOTO: June 14, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Brendon Todd plays his second shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: June 14, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Brendon Todd plays his second shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

November 22, 2019

(Reuters) – Brendon Todd, seeking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win three straight events on the PGA Tour, stayed in the hunt, four strokes behind halfway leader Tyler Duncan at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Friday.

American Todd, playing on the Plantation course, carded a six-under-par 66 after shooting the same score on the par-70 Seaside course on Thursday.

At 10-under 132, he goes into the weekend equal seventh behind American leader Duncan, who dismantled the Seaside course with a 61 that included an eagle from 105 yards at the par-four eighth.

Duncan heads Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Australian Rhein Gibson and American D.J. Trahan by two shots.

The 34-year-old Todd was ranked 525th in the world until he won the Bermuda Championship three weeks ago for his first tour triumph, and he proved himself to be no flash in the pan by following up with victory at the Mayakoba Classic on Monday.

Not since Woods in 2006 has anyone won three successive PGA Tour events, though Dustin Johnson (2017) and Rory McIlroy (2014) have since won three starts in a row, and Woods won five consecutive starts from late 2007 through early 2008.

However, Todd is starting to run on empty as the mental exertion of the past few weeks manifests itself.

“It’s been a little bit difficult this week,” he told Golf Channel. “I felt really good the last two (tournaments). I’m just trying to get some sleep this week and come out ready to fire.”

Despite his sudden burst of form, Todd was evidently not considered by Woods when the latter this week named Rickie Fowler to replace the injured Brooks Koepka on the American team for next month’s Presidents Cup in Australia.

“He (Woods) never contacted me and I don’t blame him,” Todd said, acknowledging that his body of work over the course of the year was not enough to merit consideration.

He has, however, started to think about the possibility of making the U.S. team for next year’s Ryder Cup against Europe.

Asked what assets he could bring to the team, Todd said: “Consistency and a great putter. That’s the hallmark of my game. Hopefully I can go out next year and earn those points.”

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)