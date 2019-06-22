Horse racing: Trainer Hollendorfer banned from Santa Anita



Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer talks about his horse Kentucky Derby hopeful Rousing Sermon after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II Trainer Jerry Hollendorfer talks about his horse Kentucky Derby hopeful Rousing Sermon after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

June 22, 2019

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer was banned from Santa Anita Park on Saturday after a fourth horse under his supervision died at the track, bringing the number of fatalities there since late December to 30.

American Currency, a four-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer, was euthanized after being injured during a training run at the famed Southern California track.

“We regret that Mr. Hollendorfer’s record in recent months at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields has become increasingly challenging and does not match the level of safety and accountability we demand,” track owners the Stronach Group said in a statement.

“Effective immediately, Mr. Hollendorfer is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

The Stronach Group said this month the track would remain open until the end of the season, which concludes on Sunday, despite calls from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) to suspend racing.

Animal rights activists cheered the banning of Hollendorfer but said new laws were needed in response to the spate of deaths.

“Banning the infamous Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer from all Stronach tracks sends a message to every sleazy trainer that if your horses drop like flies, you will drop with them,” PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said.

“Other trainers with multiple violations and the blood of dead horses on their hands should go the same way, pronto.”

The track, which is located near Los Angeles, is scheduled to host the Breeders’ Cup in November.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)