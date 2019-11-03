Bricks and Mortar edges United in Breeders’ Turf



November 3, 2019

By Rory Carroll

ARCADIA, Calif. (Reuters) – Bricks and Mortar edged United by a head to win the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf on Saturday, finishing his season undefeated and making a strong case for Horse of the Year honors.

After being stuck in traffic in the early going, the even-money favorite surged from the outside to overtake United down the stretch and claim his sixth win in six starts this season.

The win was jockey Irad Ortiz and trainer Chad Brown’s third at the Breeders’ Cup this weekend.

Longshot United (50-1) had to settle for second and Anthony Van Dyck was third in the 1-1/2 mile race for three-year-olds and up on turf.

“This is a special horse, he might be the best I’ve ever ridden,” Ortiz said.

“Today, he was a little keen with me, so we were closer to the pace than normal. So, I just tried to get him to relax. When I asked him to run, I looked behind me and saw we were clear.

“He saw that other horse in front of us and he fought all the way to the wire.

“I knew it was very close, but I thought we won it. I’m so happy.”

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan Grebler)