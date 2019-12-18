Horowitz: DOJ to look into possible systemic failure of FISA applications process

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:44 PM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Inspector General Michael Horowitz is saying his report has not answered all questions on the FBI’s wrongdoing at the beginning of the ‘Russia hoax.’ In his Senate testimony on Wednesday, Horowitz said his office is planning to audit select FISA applications related to counterintelligence and counterterrorism probes.

The Justice IG said he’s looking into allegations the FBI may have experienced “systemic” procedural violations in its FISA requests.

Horowitz has not ruled out possible political biases by the Obama administration FBI. Last week, he said the bureau made at least 17 errors and omissions in its requests to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign.

“Although we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence of intentional misconduct, we also did not receive satisfactory explanations for the errors or missing information,” he said. “That is something we would have liked to have gotten good explanations about.”

QUESTION: "Former FBI director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment of your report?" INSPECTOR GENERAL HOROWITZ: "I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this."#FISAabuse pic.twitter.com/8Vg8FoJlHD — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

Horowitz added his office will look and see if other FISA applications had the same violations as those related to the 2016 Trump campaign which could help understand a possible bias behind the FBIs actions.

