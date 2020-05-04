Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund suffers $11 billion losses in first quarter



May 4, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund suffered losses of HK$86.1 billion ($11.11 billion) in the first quarter of 2020, central bank Hong Kong Monetary Authority told local lawmakers in a regular briefing on Monday.

The losses come after the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, generated its second highest annual investment income on record in 2019.

