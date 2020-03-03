Hong Kong’s central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move



FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

March 3, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 1.5% on Wednesday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut of the same margin.

Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city’s currency [HKD=D3] is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Reese)