Hong Kong unveils $17.7 billion in relief measures to help cushion impact of coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: People with protective masks walk in front of Hong Kong's skyline, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu FILE PHOTO: People with protective masks walk in front of Hong Kong's skyline, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

April 8, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong announced relief measures totalling HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) on Wednesday as it joins global efforts to offset the impact of coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on the city, in particular its tourism and retail sectors.

The government said as part of those measures it was allocating HK$80 billion to help companies struggling with the impact of the disease to pay worker salaries.

