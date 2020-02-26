Hong Kong unveils $15 billion in relief against coronavirus, protests



Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong unveiled measures worth HK$120 billion ($15 billion) in its annual budget on Wednesday to bolster an economy grappling with a coronavirus outbreak and months of anti-government protests.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the measures would include handouts of HK$10,000 for residents older than 18.

