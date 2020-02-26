Trending

Hong Kong unveils $15 billion in relief against coronavirus, protests

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

February 26, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong unveiled measures worth HK$120 billion ($15 billion) in its annual budget on Wednesday to bolster an economy grappling with a coronavirus outbreak and months of anti-government protests.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the measures would include handouts of HK$10,000 for residents older than 18.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE