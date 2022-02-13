Hong Kong to report record 3,000 COVID cases on Sunday -TVB



FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a makeshift testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a makeshift testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

February 13, 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report around 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source. (This story corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

