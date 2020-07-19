Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases spike

July 19, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Non-essential Hong Kong civil servants will work from home from Monday as the global financial hub tightens social distancing restrictions further amid an escalating third wave of coronavirus cases, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday.

Lam said the city recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally since late January close to 2,000 patients, 12 of whom have died.

(Reporting by Carol Mang; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)