Hong Kong should consult widely on extradition bill: U.N. rights boss

June 24, 2019

GENEVA (Reuters) – United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged Hong Kong authorities on Monday to “consult broadly before passing or amending” a controversial extradition bill or any other legislation.

Bachelet, opening a three-session session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, also said she continues to raise issues related to Xinjiang and other matters with China and that discussions include “unfettered access” to the western region.

