Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus

Protesters clash with police at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong
Protesters clash with police at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

November 17, 2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong riot police fired volleys of tear gas at protesters emerging from a university campus on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness, as overnight violence restarted.

Hours earlier, police tear gas forced hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in some of the most dramatic scenes since protests began more than five months ago.

(Reporting By Greg Torode and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

