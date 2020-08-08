Hong Kong reports 69 new coronavirus cases

August 8, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 67 were locally transmitted, as authorities continued efforts to contain a resurgence of infections in the global financial hub over the past month.

More than 4,000 people have now been infected in Hong Kong since late January.

On Friday, 89 new cases were reported, as the government announced that it would offer free voluntary coronavirus testing to Hong Kong residents.

(Reporting by Yanni Chow, writing by Alun John; Editing by Michael Perry)