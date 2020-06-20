Hong Kong records fifth coronavirus death



FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is seen at the Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is seen at the Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

June 20, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A 78-year-old woman has died in Hong Kong from coronavirus, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in the city to five, with 1,129 cases.

Hong Kong has eased social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus with the latest rules now banning gatherings of 50 people or more.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Jason Neely)