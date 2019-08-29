Hong Kong protesters push back against talks until government officials are ‘sincere’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:14 AM PT — Thursday, August 29, 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong recently rejected the government’s offer for dialogue, instead, calling it a “trap.” Demonstrators made those remarks Thursday during a press conference with masked opposition leaders.

They claimed that based on Hong Kong’s treatment of the former Umbrella Movement back in 2014, it’s clear government officials are not willing to sincerely negotiate. They went on to say chief executive Carrie Lam must stop giving out “false hope.”

“All but one of the (2014) student leaders who participated in the talks with her (Carrie Lam) ended up in jail. (A) fact speaks for itself. These examples clearly show that, in Carrie Lam’s world, there was never room for any dialogue in the first place. Her dialogue has always been nothing more than a PR stunt.”

— Masked Opposition Leader — Hong Kong

The press conference came just hours after China conducted a troop rotation, swapping out their entire unit with new soldiers. The Chinese military has said the swap was a standard annual practice.