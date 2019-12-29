Hong Kong protesters denounce China’s pressure, urge international support

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:21 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

Anti-communist protests in Hong Kong continue amid reports of possible resignations of the city’s pro-China officials. More than 1,000 people took to the streets on Sunday, despite heavy rain and ongoing threats of violence by Chinese police.

Local media claimed members of the city’s administration have considered a collective resignation amid ongoing violence.

Protesters said authorities are threatening the freedom and autonomy of Hong Kong. They have called for a full investigation into police brutality and are demanding the city’s independence.

Protesters said the months-long political crisis is far from over.

“The people of Hong Kong have already experienced half a year of protests, so how should we decide what to do in the future?” asked protest organizer Peter Sham. “We hope this rally can provide a clear direction for people, to know clearly their roles in the future.”

Protesters also reiterated their call for the international community to support the anti-communist movement and pressure China to leave Hong Kong alone.