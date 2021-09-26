Hong Kong pro-democracy group closes after pressure by Beijing Democracy Alliance votes 41-4 to shut down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

The Chinese Communist Party ramped up the harassment and persecution of political dissent in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China announced this weekend it has disbanded after a freeze of $283,000 of its assets by Beijing.

The group has also been faced with criminal charges under the new national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the communist party. The Democracy Alliance has been the organizer of Tiananmen commemorations in Hong Kong for the past 32 years.

“75% of the participants vote in favor of the resolution of voluntary winding up,” announced Richard Tsoi, Secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance. “Thus, Hong Kong Alliance is now under the situation of the winding up procedure.”

The group called on Hong Kong residents to continue the resistance against the Chinese Communist Party.