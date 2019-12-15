Hong Kong police stage pro-communist rally

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:56 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

Hong Kong authorities rallied supporters to counter ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations on Sunday. Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to express their support for the communist rule and praise the actions of Hong Kong police. Some demonstrators hailed police officers as “heroes.”

A similar demonstration took place earlier in the month.

Amazing @AFP photo by Philip Fong of the pro-China/pro-Hong Kong government rally yesterday in Wanchai. Around 1,000 people attended the rally. pic.twitter.com/NtIupYGFzl — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) December 8, 2019

Beijing is still attempting to crack down on anti-government protests in the region, which have been going on for months now. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds were injured as a result of excessive use of force by the police.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong social workers have joined the anti-communist movement.

“On one hand, I wish to set an example telling people that other industries can participate in different forms of demonstration by going on strike,” stated social worker Isaac Tsang. “On the other hand, is to express our view that social workers are standing together with young people.”

Pro-democracy activists are also continuing to protest in shopping malls and other public places around Hong Kong.

