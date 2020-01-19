Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Sunday, January 19, 2020

Anti-government protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong as citizens called for democratic reforms. Sunday reports said police fired tear gas at demonstrators and arrested multiple people in an effort to disperse the thousands of protesters.

Protesters used bricks, umbrellas and traffic barriers to barricade a road at Hong Kong’s central park. The protests began peacefully, but turned violent after many moved into nearby streets.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands rally in ongoing anti-China protests https://t.co/UuYjlwdFsR pic.twitter.com/HjGLlbWc5W — ITV News (@itvnews) January 19, 2020

“This police reaction is definitely suppressing us, but the Hong Kong people would not get used to this, we would still come out to support the movement,” said protester Ada Cheng. “This rally was supposed to be a march and the police only gave approval to the rally.”

Friction between Hong Kong residents and Beijing has been going on for over six months after proposed extradition legislation sparked the violent unrest.

