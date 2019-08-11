Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters



Anti-extradition bill protesters set up a roadblock near Sham Shui Po Police Station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato Anti-extradition bill protesters set up a roadblock near Sham Shui Po Police Station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists.

Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Darren Schuettler)