Hong Kong police arrest six from online media outlet

December 29, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong’s Police National Security Department said early on Wednesday it had arrested six current or former senior staff from an online media firm “for conspiracy to publish seditious publication”.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are from pro-democracy news website Stand News. A Reuters witness saw at least four police vans outside the media firm’s office.

Police said in a statement that they had arrested three men and three women, aged 34 to 73, and that searches of their homes were underway.

Stand News said one of those arrested was Ronson Chan, its deputy assignment editor who is also the head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

The news site posted a video of police arriving at Chan’s residence and showing their court warrant.

“The charge was conspiracy to publish seditious publications. This is the court warrant and this is my warrant card. Your phone is obstructing our work,” an officer is seen saying.

In June, hundreds of police raided the premises of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arresting executives for alleged “collusion with a foreign country”.

The newspaper subsequently shut down.

