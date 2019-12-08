Hong Kong police arrest 11, confiscate weapons during citywide raids

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

Hong Kong police arrested 11 people and confiscated multiple weapons on Sunday, stopping possible chaos and violence during massive protests in the city. Local officials acted on a tip and conducted citywide raids, where they found a hand gun, batons, pepper spray and a large amount of fireworks.

According to police, the tip said a “radical group” planned to attack police during Sunday’s protest.

Reports showed this was the first seizure of a gun during the city’s ongoing demonstrations. The raids happened right before thousands took to the streets of Hong Kong as part of their months-long protest against the Chinese government.

This came after Hong Kong’s new police commissioner said he’s ready to take a “soft and hard approach” to policing pro-democracy protests in the city. On Saturday, Chris Ping-Keung Tang said officers are prepared to be “stringent on illegal violent action,” but flexible on other issues.

“So for the protesting of tomorrow, I really hope that it will be conducted in a peaceful manner,” stated Tang. “I think apart from me, this is the hope from Hong Kong people, (who) hope this is conducted in a peaceful way.”

The commissioner was appointed last month amid the ongoing, sometimes violent protests against the Chinese government.

