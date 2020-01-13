Hong Kong leader says financial hub’s strengths intact despite protests

FILE PHOTO - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
January 13, 2020
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday the Chinese-ruled city’s strengths as a global financial hub have not been undermined by months of pro-democracy protests.
Lam told a financial forum in Hong Kong that she was confident the city will bridge divisions, and realize its goals of a reunited community and “flourishing” economy.
(Reporting by Noah Sin, writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)