Hong Kong leader says financial hub’s strengths intact despite protests



FILE PHOTO - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar FILE PHOTO - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

January 13, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday the Chinese-ruled city’s strengths as a global financial hub have not been undermined by months of pro-democracy protests.

Lam told a financial forum in Hong Kong that she was confident the city will bridge divisions, and realize its goals of a reunited community and “flourishing” economy.

(Reporting by Noah Sin, writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)