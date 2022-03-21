Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary



March 21, 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said a ban on flights from nine countries into the global financial hub was no longer necessary, a comment likely to appease residents and businesses increasingly frustrated with strict COVID-19 policies.

Lam was speaking at a daily news briefing.

