Hong Kong leader defiant as city gears up for fresh protests over extradition bill

June 11, 2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam remained defiant on Tuesday, pledging to push ahead with a proposed extradition bill that would allow fugitives captured in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China despite massive protests.

Lam spoke two days after the city was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands took to the streets to thwart the proposed law, which has generated unusually broad opposition at home and abroad.

Hong Kong is gearing up for business strikes and fresh protests on Wednesday, when the bill is due to be put for debate in the city’s 70-seat Legislative Council that is now controlled by a pro-Beijing majority.

