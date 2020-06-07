Countries around the world join in anti-police brutality demonstrations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

Countries around the world have joined those in America who are protesting the death of George Floyd. Demonstrations from the U.K. to Germany began this week.

Citizens have been participating in silent protests and peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with the U.S. Germany joined in protests on Saturday, while Londoners emphasized Britain has its own police brutality issues.

“In the U.K., we also have a lot of police brutality against black people. Obviously, it’s been years coming. We need a revolution, we need a reform, and it starts now.” – Unnamed protester

Mexico also saw demonstrations after a man died in police custody, which led many to believe he was a victim of police brutality.

Many countries have called for reform within their own systems. They have claimed recent events in the U.S. helped launch conversations about issues plaguing their countries.

This all came after the U.S. entered its third week of protests.

Hong Kong citizens are also standing with Americans in protesting the death of George Floyd. Dozens of protesters in the region braved storms in front of the U.S. Consulate on Sunday to join Americans in protesting police brutality and injustice.

The region has famously been at odds with the Chinese Communist Party and their handling of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy.

Demonstrators expressed they feel a bond with Americans, as the region has similarly been demonstrating against police brutality over the past year.

“As we all know, the Hong Kong people have been suffering under police brutality as well. Throughout that time, the American people showed great support towards our cause. Today, we’ve seen more or less the same thing happening across the states.” – Avery Ng, Chairman of the League of Social Democrats

Police warned protesters of the eight-person gathering limit before demonstrators dispersed peacefully.

