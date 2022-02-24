Trending

Hong Kong January exports rises 18.4 pct y/y

Unused shipping containers are piled up at a storage depot in north-west Hong Kong
FILE PHOTO: Unused shipping containers are piled up at a storage depot in north-west Hong Kong February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

February 24, 2022

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Hong Kong released January export data on Thursday:

* January exports rises 18.4 pct y/y

Hong Kong trade:

Percent change on a year earlier:

All exports Imports

2022

Jan +18.4 +9.6

2021

Dec +24.8 +19.3

Nov +25.0 +20.0

Oct +21.4 +17.7

Sep +16.5 +23.5

Aug +25.9 +28.1

Jul +26.9 +26.1

Jun +33.0 +31.9

May +24.0 +26.5

Apr +24.4 +25.2

Mar +26.4 +21.7

Feb +30.4 +17.6

Percent change from three months earlier*:

All exports Imports

Nov-Jan +9.9 +7.6

Oct-Dec +4.1 +0.5

Sep-Nov +0.4 -0.1

Aug-Oct -1.4 -0.1

Jul-Sep +1.1 +3.0

Jun-Aug +2.9 +3.5

May-Jul +0.9 +3.4

Apr-Jun +1.6 +2.3

Mar-May +4.8 +3.8

Feb-Apr +14.3 +7.5

Jan-Mar +14.5 +11.3

Dec-Feb +11.3 +12.0

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)((852-2841 5763) (hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ))

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE