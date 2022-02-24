Hong Kong January exports rises 18.4 pct y/y

FILE PHOTO: Unused shipping containers are piled up at a storage depot in north-west Hong Kong February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Hong Kong released January export data on Thursday:
* January exports rises 18.4 pct y/y
Hong Kong trade:
Percent change on a year earlier:
All exports Imports
2022
Jan +18.4 +9.6
2021
Dec +24.8 +19.3
Nov +25.0 +20.0
Oct +21.4 +17.7
Sep +16.5 +23.5
Aug +25.9 +28.1
Jul +26.9 +26.1
Jun +33.0 +31.9
May +24.0 +26.5
Apr +24.4 +25.2
Mar +26.4 +21.7
Feb +30.4 +17.6
Percent change from three months earlier*:
All exports Imports
Nov-Jan +9.9 +7.6
Oct-Dec +4.1 +0.5
Sep-Nov +0.4 -0.1
Aug-Oct -1.4 -0.1
Jul-Sep +1.1 +3.0
Jun-Aug +2.9 +3.5
May-Jul +0.9 +3.4
Apr-Jun +1.6 +2.3
Mar-May +4.8 +3.8
Feb-Apr +14.3 +7.5
Jan-Mar +14.5 +11.3
Dec-Feb +11.3 +12.0
