Hong Kong human rights bills clear Congress

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:25 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Two bipartisan bills supporting Hong Kong protesters are headed to the President Trump’s desk. The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act cleared the House and Senate on Wednesday with overwhelming support.

The US Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday in support of protesters. A separate bill banning the export of certain munitions to the Hong Kong police was also passed. https://t.co/ZQq6mUJqmW — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 19, 2019

The bill will allow the Trump administration to impose sanctions on officials from China or Hong Kong for violating human rights. A separate piece of legislation also passed both chambers with overwhelming support and bans the export of tear gas, rubber bullets and other crowd control items.

Republican senators voiced their strong support for the bills, which will put pressure on mainland China.

“I’m told that President Xi is angry,” said Senator John Kennedy. “He is destroying one of the economic jewels of the world — he is quickly becoming a pariah on the world stage.”

GOP senators also said the act sends a clear message of America’s full support for the people of Hong Kong as protests against the socialist government have become increasingly violent.

“The United States Senate sent a clear message to Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms: we hear you, we continue to stand with you and we will not stand idly by as Beijing undermines your autonomy,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

China is condemning the bill’s passage and has threatened to retaliate.

“China will take strong opposing measures and the U.S. has to bear all the consequences,” read an official statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

President Trump has voiced support for the Hong Kong protesters and has 10 days to sign or veto the legislation.