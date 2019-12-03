Hong Kong government to introduce fourth round of relief measures: leader



FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen before signing a memorandum of understanding on strengthening of economics relations at government house in Bangkok, Thailand November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen before signing a memorandum of understanding on strengthening of economics relations at government house in Bangkok, Thailand November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

December 3, 2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that her administration would introduce a fourth round of relief measures in the near term to boost the city’s battered economy after six months of unrest.

Lam was speaking after a mass demonstration over the weekend in the Asian financial hub that saw police fire tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters, ending a rare lull in violence.

Demonstrations are planned in districts across the city on Tuesday during the lunch break, with further protests planned in the evening.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)