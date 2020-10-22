Hong Kong fines Goldman unit $350 million over 1MDB

October 22, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s markets watchdog has fined Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. $350 million for its role in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal.

The Securities and Futures Commission said the Goldman Sachs <GS.N> unit had made serious lapses and there were deficiencies in its management controls that contributed to the misappropriation of $2.6 billion from funds raised by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Mark Potter)