Hong Kong economy expected to grow 2.0%-3.5% in 2022- finance sec



FILE PHOTO: A general view showing the Central Business District, in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2021.

February 23, 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s economy is expected to grow 2.0% to 3.5% this year after expanding 6.4% in 2021, as social restrictions to tackle a growing COVID-19 outbreak are expected to curb activity, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Chan unveiled the Asian financial hub’s 2022/23 budget in a video conference with legislators.

